Looking ahead to The Masters: A conversation with WRDW-TV’s Richard Rogers

WTOC’s Jake Wallace and WRDW’s Rogers discuss the upcoming tournament in Augusta
WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace speaks with Richard Rogers from Augusta, GA's WRDW-TV about The Masters Tournament.
WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace speaks with Richard Rogers from Augusta, GA's WRDW-TV about The Masters Tournament.
By Jake Wallace
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace speaks with Richard Rogers from Augusta, GA's WRDW-TV about The Masters Tournament.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Rogers has covered The Masters Tournament for more than a decade as an anchor at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Georgia.

WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace speaks with Rogers about the upcoming tournament, what makes the week so special for golf fans, and what storylines he’s excited to see play out this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

