Looking ahead to The Masters: A conversation with WRDW-TV’s Richard Rogers
WTOC’s Jake Wallace and WRDW’s Rogers discuss the upcoming tournament in Augusta
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Rogers has covered The Masters Tournament for more than a decade as an anchor at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Georgia.
WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace speaks with Rogers about the upcoming tournament, what makes the week so special for golf fans, and what storylines he’s excited to see play out this week.
