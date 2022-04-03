Man’s best friend becomes fan at Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weekend rounds of the Club Car Championship were Saturday and around this time Sunday we will have a new champion in Savannah.

You’ve heard the phrase ‘man’s best friend’ but what about man’s biggest fan?

WTOC found one out on the golf course at the Club Car Championship.

Riggs Shelton is his mom’s companion walking the course and his dad’s biggest cheerleader. “He brings my spirits up, so it’s nice,” Robbie Shelton said.

Shelton says he and his finance, Kelsie, bring Riggs a 1-year-old golden retriever to any event that is within driving distance from their Alabama home.

He may draw more attention around the course than his professional golfer owner.

While Shelton tries to go get birdies, Riggs hits the course hopeful for some pets.

“That’s his favorite thing, you know? Just getting petted and everybody seems to gravitate toward him,” Robbie Shelton and Korn Ferry said.

During the 2nd round Robbie Shelton was close to the cut line and he birdied 18 to make it to the weekend. Riggs was right there to congratulate him after signing his score card.

“It’s tough to have a bad day when he’s on the road with me. You know? Like today, I didn’t play my best, and he’s right there waiting on me no matter how I play, so he’s going to love me either way. I don’t have him on the road much, but when I do, it’s special,” Shelton said.

No matter where Shelton finishes on Sunday, Riggs is going to be happy to see him regardless.

