Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Man’s best friend becomes fan at Club Car Championship

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weekend rounds of the Club Car Championship were Saturday and around this time Sunday we will have a new champion in Savannah.

You’ve heard the phrase ‘man’s best friend’ but what about man’s biggest fan?

WTOC found one out on the golf course at the Club Car Championship.

Riggs Shelton is his mom’s companion walking the course and his dad’s biggest cheerleader. “He brings my spirits up, so it’s nice,” Robbie Shelton said.

Shelton says he and his finance, Kelsie, bring Riggs a 1-year-old golden retriever to any event that is within driving distance from their Alabama home.

He may draw more attention around the course than his professional golfer owner.

While Shelton tries to go get birdies, Riggs hits the course hopeful for some pets.

“That’s his favorite thing, you know? Just getting petted and everybody seems to gravitate toward him,” Robbie Shelton and Korn Ferry said.

During the 2nd round Robbie Shelton was close to the cut line and he birdied 18 to make it to the weekend. Riggs was right there to congratulate him after signing his score card.

“It’s tough to have a bad day when he’s on the road with me. You know? Like today, I didn’t play my best, and he’s right there waiting on me no matter how I play, so he’s going to love me either way. I don’t have him on the road much, but when I do, it’s special,” Shelton said.

No matter where Shelton finishes on Sunday, Riggs is going to be happy to see him regardless.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Savannah councilwoman announces she’s stepping away from her charity foundation
Settlement reached for the widow of Julian Lewis

Latest News

Man’s best friend becomes fan at Club Car Championship
Man’s best friend becomes fan at Club Car Championship
Anna Davis was the victor in the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament on April 2, 2022.
Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
The Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
Players finish 1st and 2nd rounds of Club Car Championship Friday
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game