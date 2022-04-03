New generation gets spotlight at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As excitement builds for Masters Week, young people took the spotlight Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club as regional champions in the Drive, Chip and Putt competed for a national title.

Eighty kids from across the country — including three from the CSRA — competed in four age groups.

The competition got started at 8 a.m. Sunday in four age groups as each player got two drives, two chips and two putts.

PHOTO GALLERY | SCENES FROM DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT FINALS:

Autoplay Caption

Here’s a look at local kids who competed in this year’s Drive Chip and Putt national finals:

HAMILTON COLEMAN

The Evans Middle School eighth-grader came in fourth place in the age 12-13 boys’ group, getting a 19 in driving, a 6 in chipping and a 2 in putting for a total of 18. Coming in ahead of him were Michael Jorski and Jacob Thompson, tied at 21, and Owen Greenough at 19.

Hamilton Coleman after the Drive, Chip and Putt finals on April 3, 2022. (WRDW)

He was in good spirits after the competition.

“Obviously, I didn’t win today,” he said, “but I still had, probably, the best time of my life.”

He enjoyed getting the attention.

“When they called my name and everyone starts cheering — that just felt great,” he said

“I just think having people that I know are supporting me, there, it just helps calm me down and just know that whatever happens, they’re going to support me know matter what.”

He enjoyed being back at Augusta National, where he’s been to the Masters twice.

“There’s not one blade of grass that’s out of line or anything,” he said with a smile. When he sees it on TV, he says, “not even the camera can do it justice.”

Hamilton says he started playing with kids’ plastic clubs as soon a he could walk. That’s what sparked his interest in the sport, he says.

He upgraded to a real set of clubs at age 4.

His lowest scores so far are 31 at nine holes and 65 at 18 holes.

His favorite male golfer is Rickie Fowler and his favorite female golfers are the Korda sisters.

One of his favorite things about golf is there’s a new challenge every day. Every shot is different from the next in some way, he says. Plus he likes the process of growing as player, getting better as time goes on.

He practices most at chipping, especially through competitions with others.

Describing himself as quiet and observant, he says the mental part of golf is as important, possibly more important, than the physical part. He says no matter how talented a player is, they can’t play good golf if their mental game is bad.

LYLA HAWKER

The homeschooled fourth-grader from Fort Gordon came in 10th in the age 7-9 girls’ group. Winning the category was Autumn Solesbee with a total of 21.

Lyla Hawker and her dad after the Drive, Chip and Putt finals on April 3, 2022. (WRDW)

“It was really cool to be here and to get to putt on the 18th green,” she said, adding that it was her favorite part of coming to Augusta National.

She described the cheers that went out in the crowd when it was announced that she was from Augusta.

“Well, it was really loud,” she said. “Very, very loud.”

Lyla started playing golf at age 8, and her lowest score is 40 on nine holes.

She got interested in the sport by going to the golf course with her dad and playing at TopGolf, she says. She normally plays golf with her dad, brother and grandfather.

The best part of golf is spending time with family and friends, she says.

She practices most at putting and finds hitting over water to be the hardest thing about the sport.

Her favorite golf course is Augusta National. Her favorite male golfer is Bryson DeChambeau and her favorite female golfer is Nelly Korda — but she says Phil Mickelson is the coolest golfer.

Besides golf, she likes musical theater, crafting, reading and rollerblading.

ZANE MADISON

The home-schooled third-grader from Evans came in seventh in the boys’ age 7-9 group with a 9 in driving, a 3 in chipping and a 2 in putting for a total of 14. First place went to Hudson Knapp with a total score of 22.

He started playing golf at age 4 and was competing by age 5. He became interested in the sport through his dad and brothers, who love the game.

His lowest score is 33 on nine holes.

He normally plays golf with his brother Kipp and friends Tyler, Grayson, Colton and Coley

His favorite part of golf is hitting his driver a long way and playing with friends, he says. But the hardest part is controlling his emotions and staying focused for two hours.

Augusta National is his favorite golf course in the world, and he says he’s even been to the Masters once, with both of his brothers.

Phil Mickelson is his favorite golfer and his favorite female golfer is Lexi Thompson.

Besides golf, he likes to build things with his hands, ride dirt bikes and play basketball in the winter when he’s taking a break from golf.

About the competition

The U.S. Golf Association, Masters Tournament and Professional Golfers’ Association of America created Drive, Chip and Putt to introduce more youths to golf in a fun and welcoming environment.

The competition is bringing the sport to a new generation of players, including Drive Chip and Putt veterans who competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this weekend, which was won by California 16-year-old Anna Davis .

It’s open to any boy or girl between the ages of 7-15. Focused on learning and mastering the three basic skills in golf, the free program can be accessed in all 50 states.

For the next Drive, Chip and Putt competition, local qualifying will take place in May at more than 350 sites nationally, the most in the event’s eight-year history, and will continue throughout the summer. Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the national finals at Augusta National next April 2, the eve of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Registration for 2022-2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is open on DriveChipandPutt.com.

PHOTO GALLERY | 16-YEAR-OLD’S JOURNEY TO WOMEN’S AMATEUR TITLE:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.