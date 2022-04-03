Savannah teen Miller excited for Drive, Chip, and Putt opportunity

Savannah's Mary Miller will compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals Sunday at Augusta National.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah teen Mary Miller has competed on the stage at Augusta National.

Now she’ll get another chance at the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals on Sunday.

Miller will compete in the 14-15 Girls division. It will be the 15 year old’s final chance at the Drive, Chip, and Putt before aging out.

The Savannah Christian standout last competed in the Drive, Chip, and Putt when she was nine years old.

