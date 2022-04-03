Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Southwest issues apology, offers free rebooking after flights disrupted by service outage

Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.
Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After experiencing flight disruptions across its network, Southwest Airlines is allowing customers to rebook flights that were scheduled for this weekend.

The airline said the disruptions occurred Saturday nationwide after it paused service to resolve an “intermittent technology issue.”

Weather challenges in Florida were also listed as impacting the airline’s system.

Customers holding reservations to or from any Southwest destination from April 2 to April 3 can rebook in the original class of service or travel standby without paying any additional charge.

Rebookings can be scheduled within 14 days of the original flight, but only between the original chosen cities.

Southwest announced “heartfelt apologies for any inconveniences” in a release, and said it would continue to work with customers who experienced a disruption in their travel plans.

Customers who booked flights via the Southwest website or app can click here to rebook.

Those who did not buy a ticket via the website can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person dead after officer involved shooting
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Source: WTOC
Chatham County Police Department responds to barricaded subject
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing

Latest News

South Carolina's Destanni Henderson shoots during the second half of a college basketball game...
Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on...
Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 Grammys, Silk Sonic takes record honor
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Accounts of alleged Russian atrocities are emerging as its forces retreat from areas near the...
GRAPHIC: Horrors of Russia's Ukraine invasion revealed