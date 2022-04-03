Tiger Woods spotted at Augusta National ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the Masters, famous faces are starting to show up at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.

At 3:21 p.m. Sunday, News 12 spotted Tiger Woods at Augusta National in what could be the start of a major comeback bid.

PHOTO GALLERY | TIGER WOODS AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL:

The golf superstar — who’s considering playing in the Masters after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident — had tweeted Sunday morning: “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

His name remains on the list of players for now, and he came to town a few days ago for a practice round . And he’s scheduled for a news conference Tuesday morning at Augusta National, one of several planned by the major names in the Masters.

If anyone can make a comeback, it’s Woods, who’s won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age 43 in 2019.

Now 46, he’s been mostly sidelined by injuries from the February 2021 car crash in California, although he did team up with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship in December.

On Sunday afternoon, News 12 also spotted Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s Masters champion. There’s been concern he might not participate in the tournament because he just withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday due to a neck injury.

PHOTO GALLERY | NOTABLE SIGHTINGS AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL:

News 12 also saw some other famous faces Sunday at Augusta National, including Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Nick Faldo and Danny Willett.

And she’s not a professional golfer, but former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was on the course Saturday for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round. Woods’ tweet congratulated 16-year-old Anna Davis on winning the tournament .

Anna Davis, left, talks with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley after Davis' women's amateur tournament victory on April 2, 2022. (WRDW)

