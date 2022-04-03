TJ Vogel wins Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Club Car Championship’s final round wrapped up Sunday, with T.J. Vogel taking home the seersucker jacket.

Vogel would win the 5th Club Car Championship finishing -17, carding a 67 on the day out on the Deer Creek Course.

“It’s huge, I mean, we all want to move up, you know, to the big tour and this helps a lot. I’ve still got work to do. I’ve got to reach a certain amount of points, but this is a huge stepping stone,” Vogel said. “It gives me relief that I know that I’m going to be around at least for a couple of years and give myself a chance to move up and then really make some money.”

Vogel, 31, graduated from the University of Florida. This is his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The victory marked the first win in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since PGA TOUR Canada in June of 2017.

With the win, Vogel moves to number 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which puts him ahead of three other players, but he said that the event out at The Landings Club is becoming a favorite among the guys on tour.

“This is the best tournament we have all year, I think right there with it. It feels more like a PGA TOUR event than any other event in my opinion with the atmosphere, the way that they treat us, the hospitality, and the course conditions. Closest we get, I feel, so the tournament and the staff and the Landings, everyone deserves a huge round of applause.”

Beaufort resident Mark Anderson finished tied for second with Ryan Blaum at one shot back.

