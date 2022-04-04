The Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center raises awareness to child abuse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center tied up blue ribbons around every other tree in the park to raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.

Last year, the center helped 265 kids in the coastal empire who have been physically and sexually abused or witnesses the abuse.

Throughout the entire month of April, the center hopes to bring awareness and let the community know that they are here to help.

“Bringing awareness to destigmatize because these children are victims, these children are victims and it is not their fault, we want to bring awareness to this, so they are able to talk about these things and share about their trauma in a healthy and safe environment,” Margaret Wheble, Board President said.

They work closely with police and the justice department to provide each child who has suffered abuse with hope, healing and justice.

The center has been helping the community for 30 years and hope that these ribbons serve as a reminder to the entire community of the work they are doing and all the work there still is to do to help these victims and their families.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.