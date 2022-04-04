Darien community gathers to celebrate annual Blessing of the Fleet

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tradition that has been celebrated for 54 years.

The Blessing of the Fleet, celebrating the shrimping industry in Darien and McIntosh County.

While this event brings the community together, it also means big business for the area as shrimping brings in millions of dollars each year to this coastal community. It’s not your typical Sunday service.

But Father Tim McKweon says he has big role to play in Darien’s vital shrimping industry.

“We want to bless the shrimpers, so they have a good, safe year. And bless their boats, bless their equipment, bless their crew,” Father Tim Mckeown, Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church Seven shrimp boats sailed to the Darien Bridge for the Blessing of the Fleet in hopes of a successful shrimping season.

The Blessing has been a part of this community for decades.

With his holy water in hand Father McKeown douses the boats below with holy water ahead of the shrimping season.

There’s a festival aspect of it, but also there’s a very religious aspect. I notice a lot of the shrimpers want to get the holy water on them. They hold up their hands and they want to get blessed with holy water so there’s a real sense of asking God’s blessing for their protection but also for an abundant, fruitful harvest,” Father Tim McKweon said.

This community asks a higher power for a successful shrimping season with many saying the harvest is vital for this community. “Oh it’s been huge,” Mike Lynn, Blessing Organizer said.

Mike Lynn says he’s been attending the Blessing since 1982.

“We don’t have any or much industry besides the fishing industry here so this festival brings in a lot that would help in a lot of the areas in this county,” Lynn said.

The economic impact reaching the tens of millions. “It is the heart of McIntosh County. we’re looking at $70-85 million a year that the shrimping industry is contributing to this county. So people coming and seeing our area is really vital to us,” Alexandra Smetana, Executive Director, Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce said.

The shrimping season officially kicks off in June.

