Georgia farmers could have legal protection from encroaching development

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One farmer says it’s a constant worry for him and others, people buying land near them to develop, then trying to restrict what farmers do on their land.

Tyson Joiner pulled up to refill his sprayer as he gets ready for planting season. He says, all too often, he’s seeing farmland turned into homes or subdivisions.

“Once it’s developed, it can’t be un-developed. It’ll never be farmland again,” Tyson Joiner, Farmer said.

He knows things like spray fertilizers, chick litter and other materials aren’t always popular with those who build a home next to a farm.

Georgia lawmakers have passed House Bill 1150, which would protect farmers from “nuisance” lawsuits from nearby landowners.

“I do think it’s important to have something like that in line. I mean, we were here first,” Joiner said.

The bill would give protection to farms that have been on a piece of property at least one year.

The only step left is Governor Kemp’s signature, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

