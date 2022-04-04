Georgia state representative talks goals for final day of legislative session

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a midnight deadline to meet or bills are dead for this Georgia legislative session.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce is one group that sets legislative priorities ahead of each session.

Several pieces of legislation the chamber updated members on recently include a bill that extends the film post-production tax credit, a bill that would allow for a single county Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and a bill that will allow more than a billion dollars in surplus funds to go back to taxpayers.

“We shouldn’t keep the additional revenue, tax revenue, from the citizens of Georgia when we don’t need it. So, a refund is the logical thing for us to do instead of continuing to grow government,” Rep. Ron Stephens said.

Rep. Stephens also pointed out the tax income bill that’s in the Georgia Senate for consideration. If passed, that would lower the state income tax from 5.75-percent to 5.25-percent.

Rep. Stephens says another big win specifically for the Savannah area is the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center, and the funds they were able to secure this session that will ensure that project stays on track.

“This one is a huge hit and a ton of money. It’s going to pay dividends many times over as the revenue starts coming in from tourism. And of course, everyone knows in our area tourism is a big deal,” he said.

Another passion project of Rep. Stephens is getting a bill passed that would make sports betting legal in Georgia, allowing the state to rake in revenue that would go into the HOPE Scholarship fund.

Rep. Stephens says it’s his hope the bill gets to the House floor Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.