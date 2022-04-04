Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Lawmakers agree on Georgia budget with big funding boosts

Georgia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, center, signs his final budget...
Georgia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, center, signs his final budget on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the state capitol in Atlanta. England, R-Auburn, is retiring after 12 years as the House's chief budget writer. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers agreed Monday on a budget with boosts in spending for K-12 education, universities, mental health and public safety.

They’re reaping the rewards of a big increase in state revenue as Gov. Brian Kemp and legislators seek reelection this year.

The budget beginning July 1 continues $5,000-a-year pay raises that begin this month for state and university employees and turns a $2,000 bonus that K-12 teachers are getting this year into a pay raise.

The plan spends $30.2 billion in state revenue and $57.9 billion overall.

More than $1 billion in new money would flow to education next year compared to this year’s original budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Generic crime scene
Woman in stable condition after being shot in the head in Jesup
police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer

Latest News

Polish woman living in Hilton Head housing Ukrainian refugees in her European home
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021,...
Truck drivers hope White House Trucking Action Plan opens door for veterans
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Old Farts Kevin Shotsberger & Razz Jenkins
‘Old Farts’ spend weekends handing out free advice