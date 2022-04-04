Sky Cams
Local high schools recognized for high Advanced Placement scores

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Administrators for the Savannah Chatham County School District say students attending schools like Woodville Tompkins hard work has paid off as five schools in the district have made the AP Honors list for the state.

These five schools are a part of the 88 Georgia schools receiving the recognition for students getting a three or higher on their AP exams to receive college credit for courses.

According to data released by the college board, Georgia public schools class of 2020 had the 17th highest AP exam pass rate in the nation.

“Teachers spend a great deal of time preparing for the students success and offering tutorials. They give a lot of themselves, and the students certainly deserve the accolades as well because they are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to achieve that 3,4,5 so they receive that college credit,” Joy Key-Smith, Gifted and Advanced Lead Specialist said.

2022 AP CHALLENGE SCHOOLS

  • SCREVEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - Screven County

2022 AP EXPANSION SCHOOLS

  • TATTNALL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - Tattnall County
  • WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - Wayne County
  • WOODVILLE TOMPKINS TECHNICAL & CAREER - Savannah-Chatham County

2022 AP HUMANITIES SCHOOLS

  • ISLANDS HIGH SCHOOL - Savannah-Chatham County
  • SAVANNAH ARTS ACADEMY - Savannah-Chatham County

2022 AP HUMANITIES ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS

  • SAVANNAH ARTS ACADEMY - Savannah-Chatham County

2022 AP SCHOOLS OF DISTINCTION

  • SAVANNAH ARTS ACADEMY - Savannah-Chatham County

2022 AP STEM SCHOOLS

  • BRADWELL INSTITUTE HIGH SCHOOL - Liberty County
  • EFFINGHAM COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - Effingham County
  • HERSCHEL JENKINS HIGH SCHOOL - Savannah-Chatham County
  • ISLANDS HIGH SCHOOL - Savannah-Chatham County
  • RICHMOND HILL HIGH SCHOOL - Bryan County
  • SAVANNAH ARTS ACADEMY - Savannah-Chatham County
  • SOUTH EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL - Effingham County

2022 AP STEM ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS

  • SAVANNAH ARTS ACADEMY - Savannah-Chatham County
  • SOUTH EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL - Effingham County

