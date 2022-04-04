Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring break is underway for many districts across the Coastal Empire.

An already busy spring travel rush made even more complicated this weekend by mass flight cancellation, some of which affecting customers at Savannah’s International Airport.

“It sucks. We’ve spent an atrocious amount of money,” James Santoro, Traveler said.

Many forced to make other travel plans after a slew of flight cancellations over the weekend.

James Santoro is trying to return home to New York after a family vacation in Savannah.

He says he was supposed to leave Sunday, but his flight was repeatedly delayed.

“Then it got cancelled and we had no way to get back home. We’ve been stuck here for two days. We pretty much can’t go anywhere or do anything,” Santoro said.

Flight cancellations affecting Southwest passengers because of technology issues.

JetBlue says severe weather in the southeast forced the airline to cancel nearly a quarter of its flights Sunday.

“Once you get a weather issue in another destination, things sort of end up getting worse down the way,” Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development said.

As for Santoro he eventually was able to book another ticket home, but he’ll be flying solo.

“My family is stuck here and I’m the only one getting out,” Santoro said.

Airport officials say customers should plan ahead in case their itinerary is changed last minute and arrive here two hours before they have to head through security.

