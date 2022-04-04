‘Old Farts’ spend weekends handing out free advice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmers Market always seems to draw quite a crowd. Offering anything from fresh produce to art and now Old Farts handing out advice, at a reasonable price.

“Our advice is free. You get what you pay for so, absolutely nothing,” joked Old Fart co-founder Kevin Shotsberger.

These old farts, better known as Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins, have spent the past couple Saturdays in Forsyth Park.

“Gracing Savannah with our wisdom,” says Jenkins.

So, what inspired them to take their advice public?

“Well, I ran out of golf balls, so I got nothing else,” joked Jenkins.

Well, that and perhaps to remind us, “that it’s OK to make fun of yourself and it’s okay to connect with people,” Jenkins says.

So, while their advice may vary in success, they are honest.

“If you have a question that we don’t have an answer too, we’ll just make stuff up. We’ll just lie to you. We’re men,” said Shotsberger.

And honestly, right now, we could all use a laugh.

“We just want people to come out, have a good time, enjoy themselves and have a good laugh at our expense,” Shotsberger said.

“There’s enough clashing of the minds. This is a chance to say ‘hey, you’re a jerk. I’m a jerk. So, now that we got that settled, how you doing today?’ Look somebody in the eye and say how you doing?”

So, maybe these Old Farts have got it all figured out after all.

“Come on, you want to be me.”

Sadly, Kevin and Razz are snowbirds from Chicago, so they won’t be handing out more advice until next winter, but they do plan on taking their show on the road.

