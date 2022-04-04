Organizers are excited about new venue on The Blue Mile

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday’s Main Street Farmers Market not only started a new season, but it also marked the debut of this new venue on The Blue Mile.

Organizers from the Convention & Visitors Bureau say they couldn’t be happier with how the first weekend went.

Shoppers and vendors filled the building for its first event.

The CVB bought the building back in 2018 and began the work on it, but that came to a stop during the pandemic.

It gives the Saturday morning market a weather-proof venue across their 9-month season.

The CVB’s executive director says the opening exceeded expectations of everyone involved.

She says they noticed plenty of people staying for hours, not just shopping and leaving.

“We saw some of the same people when we opened and when we closed. They were shopping, milling around, sitting on blankets out back, having coffee and kettle corn. There was just such a sense of community that we haven’t seen before,” Becky Sanders, Visit Statesboro said.

She says it’s still a work in progress. They plan on building foot bridge from the Willie McTail trail over to the grounds.

They also want to add more seating so people can come and enjoy the market even more.

