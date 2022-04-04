Police investigating four separate shootings over the weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred over the weekend.

According to police, the first shooting happened Friday, April 1, around 7:15 p.m. at Lake Mayer. Police say a 20-year-old man was found suffering from non-life threatening wounds and he was taken to a Savannah hospital. Detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

The second shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Police say a man arrived at a Savannah hospital by private vehicle. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting was connected to an earlier domestic-related dispute.

The third shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in the 2000 block of Indiana Avenue. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Savannah hospital with serious injuries. Police have arrested 18-year-old Javon Roberson on five counts of aggravated assault and a single count of cruelty to children – second degree.

The fourth shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Officers responded to Skidaway Road at Victory Drive for reports of a gun discharge. Officers did not locate a victim at the scene.

Later, a 35-year-old man arrived at a Savannah hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives determined the victim had been shot while traveling in the Skidaway and Victory area shortly after being involved in a dispute with another man at a nearby convenience store.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Trenton Howard-Webb on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children – third degree.

At this point, police say there is no indication that any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.