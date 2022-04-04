Polish woman living in Hilton Head helping those impacted by war in Ukraine

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Polish woman now living in the Lowcountry has been helping those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

In the past few weeks, her hands have been busy on Hilton Head Island making thousands of ribbons and stickers to raise awareness for Ukraine. Quickly though, it became more than that.

“People start saying, ‘OK how can we support?’ And I said you know you can donate money but I don’t have a foundation,” Inga Reene said.

Reene starting accepted Venmos to send to her friends in Ukraine and Poland, along with bullet proof vests, knee pads and more.

“It’s not only awareness. We need money, we need a lot of stuff for those people,” she said.

Now, she’s putting these collection banks in businesses around the island and says anything can help.

“Even the small, even a dollar or two or 25 cents... anything is a huge help,” Reene said.

She’s also taken two Ukrainian families into her apartment in Krakow, Poland, but still she wants to do more.

“I’m still feeling like we can do more, so every day I’m thinking how can we do more and more and involve more people,” Reene said.

Her homeland has taken in around 2.5 million refugees so far, something she’s very proud of but knows may not be sustainable.

“We need more help, we need more money, we need the whole world to be involved in this - supporting Poland - because Poland cannot handle this on a longer term,” she said.

