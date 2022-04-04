Polish woman living in Hilton Head housing Ukrainian refugees in her European home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Millions of Ukrainians have left the country over the last six weeks to get to safety. Some of those refugees are being helped directly by a Polish woman who now lives on Hilton Head.

“I grew up in Communism, wearing one pair of shoes for a few years. When they were too small, my grandmother cut the front of them,” Inga Reene, Polish Hilton Head Resident said.

Inga Reene knows what it’s like to live under a Russian regime, so now she’s helping some that have escaped its advances in just the last month.

Through four languages she allowed WTOC to talk with two Ukrainian families from Kyiv and Odesa currently living in her Krakow, Poland home. They narrowly escaped Ukraine with their lives.

“In Kyiv, when the rockets start hitting the regular apartment buildings, so they run away to the metro station and they stayed for three days underground trying to hide,” Denysenko Oleksandra, Ukrainian Refugee, Mother from Kyiv said.

The husbands stayed behind to fight in Odesa.

“The last night they didn’t sleep at all because Odesa was under attack. They had three major attacks on Odesa last night and they were being in touch all the time after single attack with the families if they survived or not,” Oleksandra said.

Today her husband’s still fighting as she describes the scene in Kyiv before they left.

“Almost everywhere you see massive graves with people, women, kids being buried there,” Oleksandra said.

In Bucha, Oleksandra says her friends are now amongst the buried. Through grief, she has a call to everyone watching.

“People around the world they’re supposed to go on the streets protesting and they should not forget about Ukraine because this can happen anywhere,” Oleksandra said.

Where they are now in Poland, they say the kids are already in school. One of them wrote a letter in English just for WTOC.

“No one has the right to come to a peaceful, friendly country and destroy cities, kill children and civilians,” 13-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Sharova Lada, Ukrainian said. “We want all people to live under a peaceful sky and not to know the pain that Ukraine is experiencing now.”

Here is Sharova Lada’s full letter below:

Now Ukraine is in the forefront of struggling for democracy, freedom of speech, and peace for the whole world.

Our people show that no one has the right to come to a peaceful, friendly country and to destroy cities, kill children and civilians.

Today, there are daily rocket strikes throughout the country, hundreds of civilians have died.

That we and you, so that the whole world knows that the most expensive thing that we have is freedom!

We want all people to live under a peaceful sky and not to know the pain that Ukraine is experiencing now.

I thank everyone for their help.

You are wonderful open people who have stood up with us for protection.

I am grateful to people from Poland and America who daily help millions of people who were forced to flee. People, you are incredible.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.