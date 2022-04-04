SCADstyle kicks off; artist Ashley Longshore to speak at event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week some of the biggest names in fashion, architecture, footwear and so much more will be in the Hostess City for a special event at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

The 16th annual SCADStyle kicks off Monday. This is the first year the university’s design summit will be held in person since 2019. Some of the esteemed guests include photographers, beauty magazine editors, fashion designers and a variety of other experts, with all events free and open to the public.

“SCADStyle is our three day signature event where we bring in industry leaders and creative powerhouses to both Savannah and Atlanta locations for conversations, panel discussions, presentations where these industry leaders come and talk about passion, succession, challenges, for our audiences, students, alumni, community to come and hear valuable insight,” said JJ Maxwell, SCAD’s Executive Director of PR & Marketing.

WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin also got the chance to speak with one of the featured guests at SCADstyle. Ashley Longshore is a self-taught artist, who is known for her fascinating pop-art. She said she is thrilled to be visiting Savannah for the event.

“First of all, I love Savannah. Second of all, I love the creative community so much and to have the opportunity to meet with all of these students and see how they’re expressing themselves after what we’ve all been through. I’m really excited to have that connectivity again, to be around people again. The amount of time passed since we’ve had these experiences is we’ve lost a little time we have a lot to make up for. Nothing can replace human connectivity.”

