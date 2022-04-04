Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Truck drivers hope White House Trucking Action Plan opens door for veterans

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Joe Biden spoke Monday about a Trucking Action Plan to increase access to trucking jobs.

Truckers in Chatham County shared how they feel about the these efforts from the White House.

“It’s a lot of work but we getting it done.”

As the president first announced in December, the White House is working to get more people in the trucking industry. Driver for Eddie Boykin Trucking, Monterius Brewton said he isn’t sure if the plan will really alleviate stress for truck drivers.

“Honestly I don’t think there’s a driver shortage, I think the action plan sounds good,” Brewton said. “We’ll just have to see where it goes.”

Biden said they are providing over $30 million to help states expedite commercial drivers licenses.

“I think we need properly trained drivers well knowledgeable drivers that could also help with the industry,” Brewton said.

The Trucking Action Plan also focuses on reducing unemployment in the veteran community by creating partnerships that make it easier for them to start driving trucks.

Driver for Century Express Sidney Gordon served in the Army for 11 years and says he’s excited to see veterans have more opportunities in the trucking industry.

“I know there’s a lot of guys in the army who drove tractor trailers, I did it,” Gordon said. “I was an engineer, I did it. I think they should be able to come in.”

Driver for Century Express Sidney Gordon said he hopes the action plan will make it easier for veterans with similar experience to enter the field.

“My time driving tractor trailers in the army did not mean nothing but now they’re taking that into account and I think that’s great,” Gordon said.

“Definitely, if they want a new career, trucking is a way to go,” Brewton said. “I welcome all veterans, come on we need you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Generic crime scene
Woman in stable condition after being shot in the head in Jesup
police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer

Latest News

Polish woman living in Hilton Head housing Ukrainian refugees in her European home
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Old Farts Kevin Shotsberger & Razz Jenkins
‘Old Farts’ spend weekends handing out free advice