Two Battery Creek High School students save a choking student’s life

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Two Battery Creek High School students were recognized for saving another’s student life.

Jaden Morales and Jazzan Jones helped when their friend was choking on a piece of candy in class.

They performed the Heimlich and went to get help.

The Burton Fire District presented the students with their Immediate Responders Life Saving Award, given to citizens for saving a life.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

