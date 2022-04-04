SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded more than $830,000 to Savannah State University for a new modeling and simulation program option within the Computer Science Technology degree program.

The program aims to build graduates’ computer science credentials, and to increase the number of minority students and women in the computer science field.

“I remain proud of the hard work and dedication of our faculty as they acquire external support for our academic programs,” said President of Savannah State University Kimberly Ballard-Washington.

In addition, computer science technology students will now have an opportunity to pursue the MSP option to transform conceptual models to computer programs to simulate complex systems.

“Thanks to this federal grant, we will continue to equip our graduates with the critical skills required as they prepare for careers in computer science,” Ballard-Washington said.

Savannah State University is one of the few Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the east coast to offer a modeling and simulation degree track in the Computer Science Technology program.

