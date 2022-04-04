Sky Cams
Woman in stable condition after being shot in the head in Jesup

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the corner of Walker Street and Whaley Street in Jesup Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and she is in stable condition.

According to police, they found multiple shell casings and they believe multiple shots were fired from multiple shooters.

