Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel: Justice Dept. ‘obstructing’ Trump records probe
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started