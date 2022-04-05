Beaufort County schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District is dismissing schools early Tuesday, April 5, due to the threat of severe weather.

Elementary schools: 1:45 p.m.

Middle and High schools: 2:45 p.m.

K-8 schools (Robert Smalls and River Ridge): 2:45 p.m.

All afterschool activities are canceled.

The Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening is also canceled.

