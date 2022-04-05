Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Beaufort County schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District is dismissing schools early Tuesday, April 5, due to the threat of severe weather.

  • Elementary schools:  1:45 p.m.
  • Middle and High schools:  2:45 p.m.
  • K-8 schools (Robert Smalls and River Ridge):  2:45 p.m.

All afterschool activities are canceled.

The Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening is also canceled.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
School bus driver trades in keys for cooking to help residents in Bryan County
School bus driver trades in keys for cooking to help residents in Bryan County
Damage in Garden City after second night of storms
Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
‘Everything is shattered to pieces’: Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes