Bryan County Sheriff’s Office announces new phone app for residents

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County residents will soon have a new way of communicating with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office there is set to rollout a new phone app.

Officials with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say this app will be the first for any department in our area designed to streamline communication between law enforcement and the community.

The app will allow the sheriff’s office to send emergency alerts and traffic notification to users.

It will also be a tool people can use to chat directly with deputies and pay off their citations.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office app is part of a larger community outreach plan.

Deputies say that the one of the biggest issues they hear from the community is a lack of communication and transparency, but they hope the new app will help curb that problem.

“The sheriff is able to directly communicate through the app with the community members. So if there’s anything he wants them to know about, he can put it out. If he’s asking the community for their support on or help in, if we have a cold case for an example, he can put out the information ‘hey we need some help from our community members and they’re able to open that line of communication,” Jennifer Fleming, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials from the sheriff’s office note the app will be free and available for users on both Apple and Android.

It will be ready for download by April 9.

