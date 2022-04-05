First Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday and Wednesday are both First Alert Weather Days.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for Middle and South Georgia until 7PM

A few tornadoes are likely along with the chance of wind up to 75 MPH & ping pong size hail.



The severe storm threat increases during the middle of this afternoon and extends into the evening. Tornadoes are possible within the storms, along with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and hail. That’s in addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and lightning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including having your alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App.

Our threat for severe weather increases late this afternoon into the evening, especially closer to the coast. These storms will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts today! pic.twitter.com/7lou2X0EXg — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 5, 2022

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 5:48AM I 7.0′ 11:48AM I 1.4′ 5:52PM

Wednesday is also a Fist Alert Weather Day: We’ll see a lull in the action early, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again Wednesday afternoon with highs in lower 80s.These storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Even if you don’t experience a severe storm, locally heavy rain is possible.

A cold front moves in on Thursday clearing out our showers and thunderstorms, with some rain still possible in the morning, especially near the coast. Even though our highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday, that cooler air won’t be around long! Full-blown sunshine returns on Friday with highs only near 70 degrees. Saturday and Sunday morning will be on the cool side for this time of the year, with lows in the 40s!

Sunshine continues through the weekend all the way into Monday with lows still in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

