Hilton Head and Beaufort County council meet over U.S. 278 project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head town council and Beaufort County council have been having their own separate meetings to discuss the future of the 278-bridge project, but today they came together with the public to discuss is as one.

Last week, the county tried to put a deadline on this project saying the town needed to finalize some decisions in 30 days’ time at Tuesday’s pubic meeting, State Senator Tom Davis says that ultimatum should be adjusted.

“I think that there are certain things that the town needs to do over the next 90-120 days to put itself in a position to make that informed decision on behalf of the people of Hilton Head,” Senator Tom Davis said.

While he’s calling for an extension, the South Carolina representative points out the ultimatum has benefits.

“It’s good that the county went ahead and threw down this gauntlet because it’s provoking this conversation,” Senator Tom Davis said.

The county administrator says that was intentional, and points out the need for urgency. “There is going to come a time very soon when the town of Hilton Head Island is going to have to make a decision,” Eric Greenway, Administrator, Beaufort County said.

That’s backed up by county council’s chairman.

“My suggestion is that we set our timeframe no more than 90 days. That we begin tomorrow with the analysis that we have to do,” Joseph Passiment, Chairman, Beaufort County said.

Although nothing was officially decided here at the meeting Tuesday, all parties involved agreed it was great to have the conversation and of course we’ll let you know once that conversation turns to finalization, updates, and votes on air and online.

