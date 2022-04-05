Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department responded to someone observing what they believed to be the body of a white male near a residence early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived on 111 West Jenkins Street, they verified the body.

Positive identification from the Coastal Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab is now pending.

This is being investigated as a homicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
Mavis Tire Supply enters settlement after allegations of deceptive practices
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
Generic crime scene
Woman in stable condition after being shot in the head in Jesup
Police investigating four separate shootings over the weekend in Savannah

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
North Bryan County Tornado damage
THE News at 11
North Bryan County tornado damage
Virginia Heard Elementary becomes STEAM certified
Virginia Heard Elementary becomes STEAM certified