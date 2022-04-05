Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department responded to someone observing what they believed to be the body of a white male near a residence early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived on 111 West Jenkins Street, they verified the body.

Positive identification from the Coastal Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab is now pending.

This is being investigated as a homicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

