Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Police arrested the suspect, with the first officers on scene saying he appeared to be intoxicated. (KSTU, 3RD DISTRICT COURT-SALT LAKE, CNN)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife by running her over in a vehicle while driving under the influence in an airport parking deck.

Salt Lake City police responded to the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon after learning a woman was seriously hurt in a collision.

When officers arrived, they found Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, with serious injuries. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she died.

Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of...
Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of running her over.(Salt Lake City Police/Twitter)

Investigators believe her husband, Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife while driving the SUV on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage soon after the couple returned from a vacation.

Police said the husband drove to the payment booths to ask for help after the collision, and he never left airport property before his arrest.

Detectives booked Sturgeon and placed him in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he faces a charge of automobile homicide - criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel: Justice Dept. ‘obstructing’ Trump records probe
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started