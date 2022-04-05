Sky Cams
NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

