Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

One man injured after shooting in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say they responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Street for a ShotSpotter alert when they found an unoccupied car with gunshots.

A 31-year-old man later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

They say he was struck while driving through the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started
School bus driver trades in keys for cooking to help residents in Bryan County
School bus driver trades in keys for cooking to help residents in Bryan County
Damage in Garden City after second night of storms
Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
‘Everything is shattered to pieces’: Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes