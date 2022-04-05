One man injured after shooting in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say they responded to the 1000 block of Montgomery Street for a ShotSpotter alert when they found an unoccupied car with gunshots.

A 31-year-old man later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

They say he was struck while driving through the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

