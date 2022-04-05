Pinwheels aim to raise awareness in fight to end child abuse & neglect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a busy morning for Kate Blair and others with Brightside Child & Family Advocacy.

“Today we planted pinwheels,” said Blair.

Which may not seem all that important until you consider the reason why.

“Pinwheels represent the innocence of childhood and if we can prevent child abuse and neglect then we can preserve that innocence of the child,” Blair says.

Abuse robbing children of their innocence and separating families right here in our community.

“We have more than 310 children in foster care in our community. Abuse and neglect is prevalent and we need to support those families in the way that the Bright House does,” Blair said.

The Bright House, which just opened up in February, offers a safe space for family visitation.

Allowing them to take an important first step in rebuilding.

“Some of them have been separated for a while and have not seen their parents, or children for months on end. So, when they come in, they feel comfortable coming in here. I see a lot of love; they cook and bake cookies together,” said Bright House Program Manager Janea Brown.

Helping families work towards reunification.

“That’s the goal of this,” Brown says.

Although they’re heading in the right direction, “we already know it’s not enough.” Blair says, “we need to open a second location because we are filling up that quickly. The demand is there so we’re hoping to expand and open a second house soon.”

Giving them a chance to reunite families and restore the lives these children deserve.

“I hope they remember that childhood is support to be innocent,” Blair says.

