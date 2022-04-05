Savannah-Chatham afterschool activities, programs canceled due to threat of severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to the threat of possibly severe weather, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled all athletic and afterschool activities on Tuesday.

The school system said this includes tutorials, practices, any scheduled competitions, and all 21st Century programs.

The YMCA After School Care programs will also be canceled.

School dismissal will remain on our regular operational schedule.

