Savannah State hires new head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new head coach has been hired for the Savannah State University football team.

The athletic department announced Tuesday that Aaron Kelton will be the 27th head coach in program history.

“We are very excited to welcome Aaron Kelton to Savannah State, “Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki said in a prepared statement. “Following our national search, we had a very tough choice to make. We feel confident Aaron Kelton is the right leader for our football program as we continue to create a winning culture.

Kelton comes to Savannah State from Howard University where he was the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He also served as interim head coach at Howard in 2019.

Prior to that, the Boston, Massachusetts native was the co-defensive coordinator at Morgan State, and the head football coach at Shorter University were he went 0-22.

He also served stints at Williams College, Columbia University, Virginia State University, Concord College, Clarion University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Springfield College and is a master’s degree candidate at Virginia State University.

Kelton was one of four finalists for the head football coach position at Savannah State, following a national search that yielded 63 applicants, according to the university.

Russell DeMasi served as the interim head coach but will not be a part of the new staff. DeMasi has worked with the program since 2013.

“We would like to thank Russell DeMasi for stepping in to serve the program in the interim,” Mashariki said.

