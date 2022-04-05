Sky Cams
Statesboro’s mayor sees large volume of license applications for package stores

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s mayor says they’re seeing the volume of license applications they expected for package stores. That’s why they put layers and layers in this process.

The city started taking applications on Friday April 1 after voters approved a referendum last November.

Mayor and council spent the months afterward hashing out the requirements for applicants.

“We knew for a fact that the opportunity to open a package store in the city of Statesboro was going to be an opportunity that a lot of individuals would take a leap at,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar, said.

On Friday, 13 people or business groups filed applications.

City codes will regulate zoning for where package stores can open and could limit how many stores can open in a specific part of town.

They’ll also be subjected to criminal background checks and more.

“Everyone who comes before us, we want to make sure they’re vetted, that they’ve done everything, in a business sense, to show that they’re responsible business owners,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

Two groups applied Friday and they say they’ve submitted applications, now they wait for the process.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

