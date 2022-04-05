Weather already making an impact at The Masters as buzz builds for Tiger Woods’ return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain and thunderstorms forced everyone from the course at Augusta National before noon Tuesday. But before the rains came, many were able to see the man that everyone has been talking about for the last month: five time Masters champ Tiger Woods.

For days, the will he play or won’t he question has surrounded this tournament and Woods nearly 14 months after a severe car crash nearly cost him his leg.

On Tuesday, Tiger answered that question.

“As of right now, I feel I am going to play,” Woods said.

That’s exactly the answer patrons like Chris Villenueva wanted to hear. After driving down from North Carolina, Villenueva got to see his favorite golfer in person for the very first time.

“For him to be here, for us to show up at the practice round and see him warming up, I got chills dude,” Villenueva said.

Villenueva and his wife hit the ground running Tuesday morning, and like thousands of other patrons, getting a glimpse of the returning Woods was task number one on their to-do list.

“I’ve asked everyone, like have you seen Tiger? Is he here? Someone at the driving range was like, he’s over there…so we made a B-line for here. I knew exactly what we were going to do when we got here. It’s just surreal to actually be doing it,” Villenueva said.

Woods didn’t play a practice round Tuesday, instead working at the practice range for the day. Judi Hopkins and her sister were two of the hundreds there to watch Woods go through his tournament preparations.

“This year is going to be like the best year ever, because we know Tiger Woods is going to be here and we know that he’s going to play this year. Just the anticipation is crazy. It’s been blowing up Twitter. It’s been blowing up on Facebook. Everyone just wants to hear him roar,” Hopkins said.

How realistic are the chances Tiger wins a sixth green jacket this weekend? That depends on who you ask. During his Tuesday news conference, Woods was asked if he thought he can win The Masters this week.

He responded, “I do.”

That’s something Villenueva would love to happen on Sunday. Even if it doesn’t, he’s just happy Woods made it back to this point.

“All the work and the commitment and the discipline, it’s just been awesome to see,” Villenueva said.

This will be a special Masters for Woods in many different ways. Obviously, the return from that car wreck is the big story, but it was also 25 years ago he won his first Masters. Arriving to the masses with a 12-shot victory for his first major championship.

Barring any setback between now and Thursday, we also know when Tiger will tee off. Woods will be grouped with Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen in his first two rounds---they’ll go off at 10:34 a.m. Thursday.

Some other notables. Savannah native Brian Harman will begin his tournament at 9:06 a.m. with defending Heritage champ Stewart Cink and Harry Higgs.

Check out that final group of Thursday—Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy playing together to close out the day

It should be a very interesting week here in Augusta and WTOC will have it covered throughout.

