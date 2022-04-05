Sky Cams
Woman steals more than a million dollars from Charleston Real Estate Company

Handcuffs
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - According to officials, Karen Rhett, 59, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and false statements on tax documents.

Rhett was the bookkeeper for Simmons Realty Company and related business entities.

Evidence shows that she stole more than a million dollars over two and a half decades.

They say Rhett created a scheme to defraud the businesses by embezzling funds through unrecorded general ledger deposits that she would transfer to herself.

In addition, she created false business expenses through fabricated invoices then wrote checks to herself for the same amount, recording the payments as legitimate business expenses.

