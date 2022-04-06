Animal fosters in desperate need following Bryan Co. storms

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People aren’t the only ones in need of help following Tuesday’s deadly storms in Bryan County.

As you’ve likely already seen plenty of posts online of pets who went missing during or after the storms that whipped through the area.

WTOC caught up with Renegade Paws Rescue and Bryan County Animal Control who were out looking for any lost or stray pets as well as dropping off pet food to those in need.

While helping look for these pets is important, they say there’s something else they could use your help with right now.

“What we need is fosters because we are taking all the dogs from the Pembroke Shelter to the Richmond Hill Shelter which is almost already at capacity. So, in order to make sure we are saving some lives we need fosters for those dogs in that shelter right now. They’ll come through Renegade, so everything is provided for you, crates, food, medical care. You don’t have to do anything but love the dog until its adopted. This way when the strays and lost dogs do come in there’s room in the shelter,” said Renegade Paws Rescue Director Jennifer Taylor.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet you can call Laura Lewis with Bryan County Animal Control at 912-665-4615 or visit RenegadePawsResuce.org

