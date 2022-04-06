Sky Cams
Crews working to restore power to impacted Bryan Co. residents

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As people are reeling from the tornado devastating neighborhoods, Tuesday’s storm left about 2,100 homes without power, according to Canoochee Electric’s count.

Power crews are still actively out working and some are on Olive Branch Road. That’s the road leading to Homestead Road where one person was found dead Tuesday night.

Joe Sikes, with Canoochee Electric, says there’s a possibility the outage could be resolved for most by Wednesday or Thursday but it’s hard to say.

“We’ve seen storms in the past and we’ll get things back on. For right now, some of the homes are just completely gone. Our guys have been working all night to try to get people’s power back. The devastation is surreal,” Sikes said.

Ellabell United Methodist Church is accepting donations for people in need of food or essential items.

The pastor says they will be open until 7 p.m.

He says more than a hundred people have donated items and he needs help spreading the word those supplies are available for those that need it.

