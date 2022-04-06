Customers can join Mavis Tire settlement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since we posted this story to our WTOC Facebook page, the comments have been pouring in, many from people sharing instances where they believe service came up short when they took their vehicle to Mavis Tire.

For those who qualify, the Georgia Department of Law made it clear how customers can join in the settlement to get reimbursed.

One of the criteria for refunds says “Georgia consumers who purchased parts or services provided by Mavis in the State of Georgia before March 15, 2022, may be entitled to compensation under the settlement.”

Those customers need to fill out and submit a claim form, along with supporting documents like receipts. To fill out a claim form, click here.

Those claim forms must be postmarked or faxed no later than 5:00 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022, to be considered for restitution.

The settlement Mavis entered into requires the company to pay restitution of $15,804.63 to identified customers; pay an additional $80,000.00 to be put into a consumer claim fund for non-identified consumers who may have suffered damage as a result of the company’s alleged deceptive acts; and implement remedial measures to ensure that the company is in compliance with the Fair Business Practices Act.

Mavis must also pay $200,000.00 in civil penalties with $150,000.00 due before Dec. 21, 2022.

