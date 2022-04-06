Emergency crews respond to heavily damaged areas in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC had the chance to check out the most heavily damaged areas with emergency crews Wednesday.

That included the homestead drive area, that’s where Bryan County officials reported a woman died after the storm passed through Tuesday.

This neighborhood experienced a lot of devastation.

A home flipped over in the storm and was eventually stopped by a tree.

Firefighter says two children and two adults were inside the home when the house started to flip but everyone was able to make it out alive.

Lebeth Stillwell is a firefighter, and she says she has been living in this community since 1981.

“It’s been unreal. We’ve lived here our whole life and things that you’ve always noticed are just gone,” Stillwell said.

There’s still no word on how the woman died in the homestead area and riding around with Stillwell really showed how close this community is.

