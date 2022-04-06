Former Savannah champion ready to tee off at The Masters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five years ago, a 21-year-old got his first professional win at the very first Savannah Golf Championship, now the Club Car Championship.

Thursday, as a 25-year-old, Sam Burns will attempt to win in Georgia once again at Augusta National.

“You know, I’ve watched so many videos of past Masters, it’s funny, when I walk around here, I can just think back in my head of all the different shots I’ve seen guys hit from different areas and like, wow, that was really impressive. Because when you see it up close and personal, it kind of changes your perspective on things. The last year, I’ve always looked forward to coming here and playing. It’s kind of one of those things where until I got my official invitation in the mail, it didn’t really seem real,” he said.

On Tuesday, when Burns was in the Augusta National interview room, he said he looked back on that win in Savannah fondly.

“That doesn’t seem like five years ago. Time flies. I think this area is really special to me, the Savannah area. I got engaged and married there and won my first event on the Korn Ferry there. So, yeah, I love this area. I think it’s great. You have the southern hospitality...I think looking back on that event kind of gave me some confidence going forward to have that belief that I can win at the professional level,” Burns said.

While there’s Tiger Woods talk all around this week, a few fans are keeping their eye on Burns - the former LSU Tiger, too.

“Been following him through his LSU days, through his amateur career and all the way to Savannah and up to now,” Masters patron Ryan Hebert said.

“I’d like to see Tiger, I’d like to see Sam, you know, just take it all in for our first time here,” Masters patron Patrick Trainor said.

Burns will tee off Thursday at 1:19 p.m. with Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.