Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after touring storm damage

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency after touring storm damage in the state.

The governor toured damage in north Bryan County around lunchtime on Wednesday. At 1:15 p.m., he signed the executive order declaring a state of emergency.

A primary purpose of a state of emergency order is to change certain rules and regulations for trucking to free up resources around the state to be brought to impacted areas.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Damage in Garden City after second night of storms
Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena parking lot delays linked to toxic waste

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Breezy but sunny day!
Windy weather builds in Friday afternoon
Andrew's 6:30 Friday forecast
Clear and cool
Dave's 6pm Forecast
THE News at 6
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado