Kisner’s kids get to experience excitement of golf with their dad

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s own Kevin Kisner is playing some very good golf right now.

He’s coming off a second-place finish at the WGC Match Play Tournament and a fourth-place finish in the Players.

And the Masters Tournament is always special for the Kisner family for a lot of reasons — but one of the youngest members of the family will remember this week for years to come.

Henry is 4 years old, the second of the Kisners’ three kids, and he’s already taking after his dad on the golf course.

His favorite part?

“Putttt.”

But during Masters week, “Take Your Son to Work Day” is a little cooler than your average dad. Here, it means you get behind the ropes behind the Hole 1 tee box at Augusta National.

For a kid from Aiken who grew up dreaming of playing this course, it’s something special to bring his own kids to watch him play.

“First one was ugly, see ya, buddy,” he says. Fist bump.

“Every year, we feel so lucky to be in the field, and can’t believe that we get to come back again,” Brittany Kisner said. “It’s a dream come true for Kevin, and now that our kids are older, we get to experience with them, too.”

And the Kisner legacy in the community reaches beyond their own children — even beyond the young kids who look up to Kisner as a role model — through the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation.

Along with their early literacy campaign in Aiken County, and nearly half a million dollars in grants they’ve awarded to local nonprofits, they recently pledged $5.3 million to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to help establish a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center.

“That’s way more important than the golf for sure, and to be able to give back to the community in the capacity that we’re going to is going to be awesome for what I’ve done, what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Brittany Kisner said. “It’s a lot of gratitude to give back and to help the community.”

She said: “Kevin grew up here and raising children here. We knew the need in the CSRA and we feel that’s where we want to make an impact — the kids growing up here right here in this area.”

A legacy that will continue to make the grass greener for a lot of kids who may not even realize it all started with a kid from Aiken with a pure swing and a big dream.

