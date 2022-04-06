Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

No injuries reported after storm damage in Varnville, S.C.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Storm damage in the rural town of Varnville, S.C. is evident, but the town’s police chief says he’s proud of how the town has come together because of it.

“The citizens come together. You can throw politics out the window – Democrat, Republican - in a time of need Hampton County stands strong,” Chief Tyrone Smith said.

The damage is concentrated to specific areas and the chief says some of his officers saw what caused it.

“They saw the tornado come across 278 and I came around this area and the first thing I saw was the power pole and transformer down. When I first saw it, I thought it was a war zone, I thought maybe people were in there hurt,” Chief Smith said.

Thankfully, Hampton Regional Medical Center confirmed that nobody has come in with storm-related injuries.

As far as if a tornado officially caused this damage, we’re waiting on National Weather Service confirmation to make that call.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

THE News at 6
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado
Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado
Surrounding communities helping those impacted in Bryan County
Surrounding communities helping those impacted in Bryan County
Roofing company helping tornado victims cover homes as cleanup continues