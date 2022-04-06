No injuries reported after storm damage in Varnville, S.C.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Storm damage in the rural town of Varnville, S.C. is evident, but the town’s police chief says he’s proud of how the town has come together because of it.

“The citizens come together. You can throw politics out the window – Democrat, Republican - in a time of need Hampton County stands strong,” Chief Tyrone Smith said.

The damage is concentrated to specific areas and the chief says some of his officers saw what caused it.

“They saw the tornado come across 278 and I came around this area and the first thing I saw was the power pole and transformer down. When I first saw it, I thought it was a war zone, I thought maybe people were in there hurt,” Chief Smith said.

Thankfully, Hampton Regional Medical Center confirmed that nobody has come in with storm-related injuries.

As far as if a tornado officially caused this damage, we’re waiting on National Weather Service confirmation to make that call.

