Piggly Wiggly employees handing out food after storm damage in Varnville

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after a severe storm damaged parts of Varnville, S.C.

“We haven’t heard of anybody getting hurt yet so that’s a blessing,” Piggly Wiggly deli manager Donna Brunson said.

The Piggly Wiggly employees decided to make their way around, giving out hot food. Brunson says her history with storms like this inspired her to help.

“We just remember the tornado that came through a couple years ago in Nixville and how good the people were that came around and helped feed some of the people that were in need and had no power… the devastation. I just remember it from then and we decided to get up this morning and make some chicken sandwiches. We’ve been to Allendale and around a little bit,” she said.

They explain many people have been surprised by their efforts, but say that’s what this community is all about.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

