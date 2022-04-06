Residents react to tornado damage in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Park Place neighborhood and the Black Creek Golf Club received devastating damage.

Neighborhoods are restricted unless you live there but the police were able to take WTOC back.

As you drive through The Park Place neighborhood, you can see the scope of what some there are dealing with.

The Black Creek Golf Club sustained heavy damage, but they were more concerned about those who were inside when the storm rolled through.

“Pure panic. I mean, the main thing was, were any of my employees injured or any of my customers” Alton Godwin, Owner, Black Creek Golf Club said.

One of those club members was Bryan County resident Cliff Horton, who took this harrowing video of the wind whipping around the clubhouse, eventually tearing off portions of the roof. “It just came through so fast, nobody could do anything,” Godwin said.

Though he has a lot of work ahead on getting his golf club back up and running, Godwin says he’s thankful for the support he’s gotten from the surrounding community.

“If you pan the camera around, and the community outreach and support, and the people who helped us clean up is a Godsend. Our friends, you can’t thank enough for them,” Godwin said.

Godwin says his employees showed up to help begin the cleanup Wednesday.

