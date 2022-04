EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - Gearing up for a fun week in Effingham County.

Rincon’s 5th annual spring fair begins Friday.

It’s fun for the whole family- rides, helicopter tours, a circus, a petting zoo and more.

Admission is $5.

The fair will be held at Freedom Park off Prosperity Drive in Rincon from April 8-17.

